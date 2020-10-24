Man allegedly breaks into West Virginia deputy’s home, met by police K-9s

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Point Pleasant is facing charges after going past several “beware of dog” signs and allegedly breaking into a Mason County Sheriff’s deputy’s home Thursday night.

“(There is) a ‘no trespassing’ sign directly on the gate that he had to open (to get on the property) and there’s also a ‘dog on premise’ sign on the same gate right beside of the ‘no trespassing’ sign,” said Mason County Deputy Jeremy Ferrell, who owns the home.

Aside from those two signs, Deputy Ferrell also has other signs like: “beware of dog” posted on his property along with his K-9 police cruiser that sits beside of his home.

“My cruiser is out beside the house, I have dog signs everywhere, I have two German shepherd statues in front of the house, so it’s obvious there’s big dogs that live here.”

Point Pleasant Police said the suspect is James Will III, who they say is a familiar face to law enforcement.

Deputy Ferrell said after Will came through his back gate, he entered into his basement while the family was home. Ferrell said he heard a noise and went downstairs to check it out.

“I came downstairs, looked to the left (and) saw some person I never seen before in my life, in my basement.”

Deputy Ferrell said at that point, he and Will got into a small fight. It was during that struggle that his current K-9 with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a retired K-9 and other German shepherd bit the suspect.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and for somebody to actually be in my residence that’s my property, that’s a different ball game," Deputy Ferrell told WSAZ. “I’m out here to help other people and for me to actually become a victim, that’s highly unlikely but obviously it does happen.

Will is facing a burglary charge.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.