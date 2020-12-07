Woman pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of molesting a minor and filming sexually explicit conduct made a plea in court on Monday.

Roseanna Thompson entered a guilty plea to the charge of sexual abuse.

West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and Richard Smith II had previously confessed to molesting Thompson’s granddaughter and recording it on video. Troopers say that back in 2015, the pair had custody of the infant girl at their home in South Charleston.

Smith has already been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement with the crimes after a jury found him guilty on 20 counts back in January.

During a search, investigators say they found nine discs in the home. They say five of those had videos that showed an infant being molested by a man and woman.

