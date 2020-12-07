Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and Richard Smith II had previously confessed to...
West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and Richard Smith II had previously confessed to molesting Thompson’s granddaughter and recording it on video.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of molesting a minor and filming sexually explicit conduct made a plea in court on Monday.

Roseanna Thompson entered a guilty plea to the charge of sexual abuse.

West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and Richard Smith II had previously confessed to molesting Thompson’s granddaughter and recording it on video. Troopers say that back in 2015, the pair had custody of the infant girl at their home in South Charleston.

Smith has already been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement with the crimes after a jury found him guilty on 20 counts back in January.

During a search, investigators say they found nine discs in the home. They say five of those had videos that showed an infant being molested by a man and woman.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for updates once Thompson is sentenced.

Read our other coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday he has COVID-19.
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey fighting COVID-19
The blue foam and whipped cream are meant to honor fallen police officer Cassie Johnson.
Coffee shop honors late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported.
124 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.