Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded

Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.(WSAZ with permission)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released about the explosion at Optima Chemicals Company along W. Dupont Ave. in Belle.

According to company officials, the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.

Optima was providing toll manufacturing services on chlorinated dry bleach, company officials say, also known as sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate.

Sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate is regularly used in home and swimming pools for “chlorination” disinfection purposes.

Company officials say this chemical was not added to the Tier ll Emergency and Hazardous Chemical Inventory, since it was not used or processed at the facility prior to the explosion.

Under Tier II, company officials say the facility is required to provide notification of a change of regulated operations within 30 days after a change in the process occurred. This new chemical had only been on-site for less than two weeks prior to Tuesday.

