Inmate death at FCI Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the coronavirus-related death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Ashland.

Officials say Gary Wayne Kilgore, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, November 30 and was placed in medical isolation.

That same day, Kilgore was transported to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation due to shortness of breath and weakness, officials say.

On December 21, Kilgore died.

Officials say Kilgore had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors.

Kilgore was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

He had been in custody at FCI Ashland since July 24, 2019.

