Deadly accident shuts down part of US 23

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of US 23 is shut down due to a deadly accident Tuesday morning.

It happened south of Pikeville near Double Kwik.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash. Pikeville City Police are responding.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12, both southbound lanes of US 23 are shut down.

Officials say a temporary southbound lane has been created in the median, but traffic must slow down to navigate the wreck zone.

No other details have been released.

