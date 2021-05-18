Advertisement

Pet cancer awareness with Petco

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another. You may not think it could happen to your beloved furry friend, but pet cancer is more common than most know.

Petco’s pet cancer awareness campaign called “Together Strong” brings two-and four-legged survivors together to highlight how routine preventative care is just as vital for pets as it is for humans in the fight against this disease.

Actress and dog mom Jamie Chung joined Sarah on Studio 3 to talk about this important cause and what it means to her.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Marshall University takes on Indiana for the NCAA title in soccer.
Marshall takes on Indiana in NCAA soccer championship
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

iHeart Pullman Summer Concert Series announced
Integrated Services Mental Health Awareness Chalk Walk
Integrated Services Mental Health Awareness Chalk Walk
Mental Health Action Day with MTV
Mental Health Action Day with MTV
Former school bus driver charged with rape pleads guilty