2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two new Sonic Drive-In locations are coming to our area, company officials said Wednesday night.

They say one of the restaurants will be at the former Bojangles location along U.S. 60 in Huntington, near the Walmart.

Another will be coming to an area along Winchester Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky, the company official said.

Opening dates will be known in the next few weeks. We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.