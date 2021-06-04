Advertisement

Dementia: Hanging up the keys

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More people are starting to get out and with that there are more people on the roads. When it comes to dementia, taking the car keys away can be touchy subject for families on when the right time is to take it away.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, shares some advice for those who are being faced with this and how the care they offer could help your family.

To learn more about Braley Care Homes and see all the fun things they do, you can check out their website and of their Facebook page.

