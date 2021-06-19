Advertisement

Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp

Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, watched as his great-grandson, Cedar Ross, graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp Graduation at Parris Island, South Carolina.(courtesy of Brent Casey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It runs in the family.

On Friday, Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, watched as his great-grandson, Cedar Ross, graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp Graduation at Parris Island, South Carolina.

He also served as the parade review official presiding over the graduation.

Williams was recognized during the graduation ceremony for his heroics at Iwo Jima that earned him the rare Medal of Honor from President Truman in 1945.

Now, Williams’ great grandson Cedar begins his journey to write his own heroic story.

