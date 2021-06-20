Advertisement

First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first winners of Governor Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes were announced a little after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The winners for the lifetime fishing license are James Browning, Sr. of Dry Branch; Sharon Cope of Frankford; Andrew Humphreys of Charleston; Joshua Rakosi of Morgantown; and Cathy Osborne of Rainelle.

The winners of the lifetime hunting license are Geneva Blake of Washington; Christopher Harvey, Jr. of Maben; Sabrina Morrison of Huntington; Dickie Roberts of Lewisburg; and Shirley Young of Bomont.

The custom hunting riffle winners are Charles Moats of Philippi; Heather Petry of Scott Depot; Bryan Price of Hurricane; Christy Reger of Nutter Fort; and Justin Myers of Hurricane.

The custom hunting shotgun winners are Xavier Alston of Fairmont; Stephen Barberio of Clarksburg; Deborah McNew of Princeton; David Shipman of Wheeling; and Bonnie Taylor of Montcalm.

The state park weekend getaway winners are Thomas Binns of Elkins; Gerald Boone of Prichard; Carol Burge of Moundsville; Brandon Cork of Wellsburg; Victoria Dennison of Davisville; Deborah Dickens of Reynoldsville; Keith Ewing of Hico; Kevin Ford of Charleston; Bonnie Gibson of Princeton; Cathy Harless of Charleston; Edith Harrison of Parkersburg; Lisa Hewitt of Kearneysville; Kimberly Jackson of Princeton; Beverly Machir of Nitro; Travis Persinger of Fayetteville; Lana Plymale of Kenova; Wesley Runyan of Cross Lanes; Mary Anne Seckel of Morgantown; Jeff Sine of Falling Waters; Ronald Smith, III of Huntington; Jason Thompson of Mount Hope; Caroline White of Fairmont; Lindsay White of Elkview; Jessica Workman of Crawley; and Jaime Young of Wheeling.

The college scholarship winners are Rebecca Osborne of Hurricane; and Elizabeth Ball of Nitro.

The truck winners are Melissa Spivy of Vienna; and Ralph Paugh of Parkersburg.

The $1 million winner is Karen Foley of Mineral Wells.

