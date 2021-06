WV state baseball tourney starts Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 teams are still alive to compete for championships in the 2021 WVSSAC state baseball tournament. Here is the schedule that begins Thursday evening and all games will be at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

Class AAA

Thursday, June 24:

Game 1 – No. 1 Hurricane (31-1) vs. No. 4 St. Albans (25-7) – 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Jefferson (27-3) vs. No. 3 Bridgeport (32-3) – 50 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 10 a.m.

Class AA

Friday, June 25:

Game 1 – No. 1 Independence (23-4) vs. No. 4 North Marion (19-8), 10 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Logan (25-6) vs. No. 3 Herbert Hoover (20-12) – 50 minutes after

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 45 minutes after Class AAA final

Class A

Friday, June 25:

Game 1 – No. 1 Moorefield (20-5) vs. No. 4 Williamstown (17-11) – 5 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Charleston Catholic (24-9) vs. No. 3 Man (21-8) – 50 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 45 minutes after Class AA final

