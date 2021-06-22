Business owners hoping to reap what they’ve sown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A staple of the Charleston community is on the market.

Earl Green has been working in feed sales in one form or another since 1949, going on to found Green’s Feed and Seed in 1963.

The ‘for sale’ sign that is now on the downtown Charleston business isn’t due to the pandemic.

Earl’s son, Michael, says his 90 year-old father won’t take a break if the store is open. He refuses to take days off.

Michael, who’s the president of the business, is 67 years-old.

Both father and son want to enjoy their retirement.

“We had dad a party here Saturday, and the people that came were just so nice and so sorry to hear it. We’ve got people from all walks, and they even come as far as from Logan,” Michael said.

Now they are hoping to plant the seeds of new ownership that will keep the legacy and quality of their store alive.

“We’ve appreciated all the love. We’ve appreciated all the business. They’ve been good to us. The store’s been good to us, and I hope whoever gets it continues with great service.”

He also said they’ve met with a couple of potential buyers, but there have been no satisfactory offers just yet.

