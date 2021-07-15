Walmart now selling insulin

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

Walmart announced it will start selling its own private brand of analog insulin at a discounted price.

The retail giant says the brand Relion Novolog will be available in Walmart pharmacies to those who have a prescription.

The insulin will cost about $73 for a vial, and $86 for a package of prefilled insulin pens.

Walmart says consumers could save between 58-75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products.

The products will be available at Sam’s Club in mid-July.

