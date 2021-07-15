Advertisement

Walmart now selling insulin

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

Walmart announced it will start selling its own private brand of analog insulin at a discounted price.

The retail giant says the brand Relion Novolog will be available in Walmart pharmacies to those who have a prescription.

The insulin will cost about $73 for a vial, and $86 for a package of prefilled insulin pens.

Walmart says consumers could save between 58-75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products.

The products will be available at Sam’s Club in mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Avoiding common boating blunders
Avoiding common boating blunders
Summertime survival guide for parents
Summertime survival guide for parents
Pitch your products to Lowe's 'Shark Tank' Style
Pitch your products to Lowe’s ‘Shark Tank’ Style
Youngest American to go to space on Studio 3
Youngest American to go to space on Studio 3