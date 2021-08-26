Advertisement

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence

(file photo)
(file photo)(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia has shut its doors due to the ‘resurgence of COVID’ in the region.

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, located in downtown Charleston, posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Because of the COVID resurgence, for the safety of the public and our staff, we will be closed until Monday, August 30. Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies
Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported...
Restaurant closes due to grease fire
5-year-old found in trunk of car
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk doing much better, still hospitalized
The victim was shot in the hand near Sheetz on 5th Ave. in Huntington
Shooting injures one
The Meigs County Sheriff says it happened in a cemetery.
Kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs County

Latest News

Marshall University holds "Paint the Capital City Green" fundraiser
Marshall University holds "Paint the Capital City Green" fundraiser
Kentucky Power holds food item donation event for Eastern and Northern Kentucky
Kentucky Power holds food item donation event for Eastern and Northern Kentucky
CAMC require all employees to get COVID 19 vaccine
CAMC require all employees to get COVID 19 vaccine
Facing Hunger Foodbank holds mobile food distribution event in Lawrence County, Ohio
Facing Hunger Foodbank holds mobile food distribution event in Lawrence County, Ohio
West Virginia Legislature's Joint Committee holds public hearing on redistricting in Huntington
West Virginia Legislature's Joint Committee holds public hearing on redistricting in Huntington