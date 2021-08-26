Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia has shut its doors due to the ‘resurgence of COVID’ in the region.

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, located in downtown Charleston, posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Because of the COVID resurgence, for the safety of the public and our staff, we will be closed until Monday, August 30. Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

