Chili’n on the Elk Chili Cookoff

The inaugural Chili’N on the Elk Chili Cook-Off & Craft Beer/Wine Festival is being held Saturday, October 2 in the town of Clendenin, along Maywood Avenue and Main Street.

Chili sampling begins at 10:30 a.m., VIP Craft Beer/Wine starts at 11 a.m. with general admission starting at noon.

Live music will be placed from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. along with West Virginia artisans and a complimentary Kid’s Zone sponsored by Poca Valley Bank.

