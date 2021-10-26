Advertisement

Two new restaurants locating to the Camp Landing Entertainment District

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Two new restaurants have been announced for the Camp Landing Entertainment District in Boyd County, Kentucky.

The additions are familiar brands in the Tri-State area.

The first is a relocation of Smokin J’s Rib & Brewhouse. The barbecue and ribeye joint is currently located about a half a mile away, but will be moving to the restaurant space that was previously Callihan’s.

“We are excited to bring our Smokin J’s brand to the Camp Landing Entertainment District. We have experienced such growth at our location in Boyd County that it just makes sense to move into a much larger space to accommodate that growth,” said Jason Camp.

The new location is expected to open around the same time as Malibu Jack’s, just in time for the holidays.

The current location will be open every day until the week of the relocation.

Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar is also opening up a second location at the entertainment district.

The restaurant currently has a location in downtown Huntington, but plans to open the second spot in the former RJ Kahuna’s space.

“We are thrilled about expanding and being part of this new addition to the area. The space is a perfect spot for Backyard,” said owner Drew Hetzer.

The restaurant is expected to open sometime in the spring.

Camp Landing is an entertainment district in Boyd County, Kentucky, located at the site of the former KYOVA Mall.

To learn more about Camp Landing and the other attractions coming to the entertainment district, click here.

