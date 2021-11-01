2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The pedestrian killed on Interstate 64 Sunday night was a jockey who had two mounts in the Kentucky Derby.

Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries. The death is being called an accident.

Mena, was aboard Backtalk in the 2010 Run for the Roses, finishing 20th, and guided Necker Island to a 9th place finish in the 2020 Debry.

Jeffersontown Police said Mena was on westbound I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16-mile marker when he was hit around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigation revealed Mena got out of a Lyft car at Hurstbourne Parkway and Bunsen Way and walked up the nearby onramp to I-64, according to Chief Rick Sanders of JPD.

Mena is said to have crossed the eastbound traffic lanes and hopped the barrier onto the westbound lanes where he was struck.

No other details were provided.

