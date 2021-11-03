Cabell Huntington Hospital releases statement about union’s rejection of contract offer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital released a statement Wednesday following a walk out by union workers and the beginning of a strike after the rejection of a contract offer.

“We are disappointed that the comprehensive offer made by the hospital to the members of SEIU District 1199 Service was not ratified yesterday. Cabell Huntington Hospital has worked in good faith since August, throughout the demands of COVID, to reach a fair contract with a generous package of benefits. The Hospital’s offer included 3% average annual wage increases, an enhanced uniform allowance, and increased shift differentials. The Hospital also agreed to continue automatic annual contributions to every eligible employee’s retirement account. Like the rest of the Cabell Huntington Hospital employees, the service employees were asked to begin paying affordable, and below market, health insurance premiums. Under the Hospital’s final proposal, the Hospital will contribute more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents. The hospital has a duty to our patients and the community to provide quality healthcare 24 hours a day, every day and we will honor that commitment by continuing continue that care with minimal disruption. We have made arrangements for trained, screened and qualified service workers to assist in the event of a strike. Patients coming to Cabell Huntington Hospital or to Marshall Health are asked to use Medical Center Drive, which is the main entrance to the hospital, and use the parking garage. Patients needing access to the Emergency Department would use the entrance just off Hal Greer Boulevard.”

Joyce Gibson, secretary/treasurer of SEIU/1199, released the following statement:

“Late Monday evening, workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital were given a last, best, and final offer from management. Cabell has committed multiple unfair labor practice charges and continues to harass and threaten union members. Wednesday, November 3rd. This comes after months of negotiations with the executives at CHH, who have repeatedly made it clear that they value profits over workers and patients. This conflict comes after decades of successful contract negotiations with previous hospital administrations, but clearly these executives have decided that they will be prioritizing profits over care, staffing, retention, and dignity. They are paying contracted outside workers who are not invested in our community, rather than take care of their dedicated long-term employees. This is very unfortunate this hospital would refuse to invest into this community and their dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic taking care of you and your families, and now unable to take care of themselves.”

The union represents more than 1,000 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

On Monday, we reported that several patients were notified their procedures and surgeries are either being postponed or moved to another hospital ahead of the potential strike.

