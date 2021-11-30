Advertisement

Fatal crash closes Kanawha County roadway

Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just after 5:45 p.m.

No other details are available, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene.

