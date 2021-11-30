Replacement workers fight outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the fight happened in the hospital parking garage.

Sheriff Zerkle says one worker gave a grazing cut to the other worker with a kitchen knife.

The individual accused of cutting the other worker took off following the incident.

According to Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, officials are in the process of signing warrants.

The individual accused in the incident will be charged with felonious assault, the sheriff says.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.