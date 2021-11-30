Advertisement

Replacement workers fight outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured

Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the fight happened in the hospital parking garage.

Sheriff Zerkle says one worker gave a grazing cut to the other worker with a kitchen knife.

The individual accused of cutting the other worker took off following the incident.

According to Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, officials are in the process of signing warrants.

The individual accused in the incident will be charged with felonious assault, the sheriff says.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-64 East at 29th St. Exit.
Traffic moving on I-64 East again after semi rollover
Matthew Hammack, 27 of Charleston, WV was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an...
Man arrested for falsely reporting an emergency
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Vehicle crash
Vehicle accident closes parts of I-64W
All four lanes of Greenup Avenue in Ashland are closed near the bridges that cross the Ohio...
Main roadway of Ashland closed

Latest News

Leon Brock flashes smiles and peace signs directing traffic in the construction zone at the St....
The happy construction worker
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 780 new cases
Closures are in effect in the Beauty Mountain area of the New River Gorge National Park and...
Trails closed at New River Gorge due to wildland fire
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Union workers resume negotiations
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Union workers resume negotiations