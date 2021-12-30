Advertisement

Fire Department plans to add third station

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Allen Volunteer Fire Department announced plans to build a third fire station.

The new station will be located off of state Route 1428.

Assistant Chief Joe Reynolds said the goal is to reduce response times for first responders.

“To get over this way from station, one would take about 15 minutes, maybe longer. That’s a long time to be waiting on a fire truck,” Reynolds said. “With the new station, each homeowner should be within a five-mile radius from a fire station.”

Reynolds said living close to a fire station and hydrants helps lower homeowners insurance rates.

Chief Frank Rudder said the department purchased and installed 15 hydrants in 2021. During the next five years, Rudder said the goal is to have every home within 1,000 feet of a hydrant in the fire district.

“We have got to have water and protect our people,” Rudder said.

Kentucky state law requires each homeowner within a fire district to pay for a fire tax. Residents in Allen pay the highest state tax allowable, meaning they won’t see any tax raises to help pay for the service.

Rudder said, “those purchases were budgeted.”

Construction of the station is expected to be completed in June.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Troopers say a be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued for Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West...
2 men and a woman wanted after attempted catalytic converter theft and crash
Changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio to increase minimum wage Jan. 1
A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
Crash sends 5 to the hospital
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland,...
Investigators looking for family of deceased man

Latest News

New City Council electees prepare for challenges ahead in Portsmouth.
New Portsmouth City Council electees prepare for challenges ahead
The West Virginia Department of Education says they’re also working with partners on...
Plans in place ahead of 2022 school year
First Warning Weather
First Warning Weather
New City Council electees prepare for challenges ahead in Portsmouth
New City Council electees prepare for challenges ahead in Portsmouth