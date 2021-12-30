Fire Department plans to add third station

ALLEN, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Allen Volunteer Fire Department announced plans to build a third fire station.

The new station will be located off of state Route 1428.

Assistant Chief Joe Reynolds said the goal is to reduce response times for first responders.

“To get over this way from station, one would take about 15 minutes, maybe longer. That’s a long time to be waiting on a fire truck,” Reynolds said. “With the new station, each homeowner should be within a five-mile radius from a fire station.”

Reynolds said living close to a fire station and hydrants helps lower homeowners insurance rates.

Chief Frank Rudder said the department purchased and installed 15 hydrants in 2021. During the next five years, Rudder said the goal is to have every home within 1,000 feet of a hydrant in the fire district.

“We have got to have water and protect our people,” Rudder said.

Kentucky state law requires each homeowner within a fire district to pay for a fire tax. Residents in Allen pay the highest state tax allowable, meaning they won’t see any tax raises to help pay for the service.

Rudder said, “those purchases were budgeted.”

Construction of the station is expected to be completed in June.

