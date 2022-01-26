Ohio to expand medical cannabis program

JAKCSON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The medical cannabis program in Ohio is busting at the seams and ready to expand their services and products into new areas.

The state will announce Thursday another 73 dispensary permits in a lottery style drawing. There are currently 57 dispensary permits already awarded.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Eric Schirm, pharmacist. “It’s just good for the patients that don’t have travel 90 miles or 120 miles to get their prescription.”

Schirm is a pharmacist with Buckey Botanicals in Jackson. Currently there are no dispensaries in Meigs, Gallia, Vinton, Lawrence or Scioto counties. The next closest facility is in Athens or Chillicothe.

He says his main focus is pairing the right products for each patient and helping them overcome stereotypes and stigmas.

“We get a variety of reactions,” he said. “Everybody is kind of intimidated initially, very nervous. That is very understandable. We try to make it very relaxed and provide a good comfortable health care experience.”

As of the latest statistics and data provided by the state, there are 231,165 registered patients. There are 643 registered physicians.

The state has logged nearly $650 million in product sales.

“We just try and be the mom and pop provide a good experience that makes people want to come back,” said Schirm. “It can be tough, especially during a pandemic we had been open all throughout the pandemic to provide care.”

More than 200 applications were filed for the 73 permits.

It’s an industry ripe for expansion, ready to blossom.

