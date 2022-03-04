Advertisement

Police investigate shots-fired call

Huntington Police investigate a shots-fired call in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Huntington Police investigate a shots-fired call in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police responded Friday evening to a shots-fired call in West Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

According to police at the scene, at this time it doesn’t appear anyone has been shot.

One person was detained and placed in the back of a squad car, our crew at the scene says.

