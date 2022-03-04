Advertisement

Police pursuit that reached speeds of 100-mph ends in crash

A driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Thursday with flashing lights and...
A driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Thursday with flashing lights and sirens in his rear-view mirror.(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Thursday with flashing lights and sirens in his rear-view mirror.

The Hartford Police Department, Mason City Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office we all involved in the chase that began Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

The New Haven Police Department and Hartford Police Department chased the driver, later identified as Cody Kinzel, into the town of Mason at speeds of 100+ miles per hour.

Officials say Kinzel hit two different cars on his way into Ohio and ran two additional vehicles off of the road.

According to police, Kinzel only drove about a mile into Pomeroy before he crashed into telephone, totaling the vehicle.

After crashing, law enforcement says Kinzel took off running.

He was eventually caught and turned over to EMS for injuries he got during the crash.

The pursuit was about 10 to 15 minutes long, officials report.

Kinzel was flown to the hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.

Police say Kinzel, 25, of New Haven is expected to face felony fleeing, reckless operation and other charges at the Mason County Magistrate Office once released from medical treatment.

“Seeing all the agencies in the area coming together and containing the situation is astonishing,” said Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. Teamwork and communication in the bend area are what help stop this from becoming a bigger situation. Every officer involved did a fantastic job.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3