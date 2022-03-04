Police pursuit that reached speeds of 100-mph ends in crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Thursday with flashing lights and sirens in his rear-view mirror.

The Hartford Police Department, Mason City Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office we all involved in the chase that began Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

The New Haven Police Department and Hartford Police Department chased the driver, later identified as Cody Kinzel, into the town of Mason at speeds of 100+ miles per hour.

Officials say Kinzel hit two different cars on his way into Ohio and ran two additional vehicles off of the road.

According to police, Kinzel only drove about a mile into Pomeroy before he crashed into telephone, totaling the vehicle.

After crashing, law enforcement says Kinzel took off running.

He was eventually caught and turned over to EMS for injuries he got during the crash.

The pursuit was about 10 to 15 minutes long, officials report.

Kinzel was flown to the hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.

Police say Kinzel, 25, of New Haven is expected to face felony fleeing, reckless operation and other charges at the Mason County Magistrate Office once released from medical treatment.

“Seeing all the agencies in the area coming together and containing the situation is astonishing,” said Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. “Teamwork and communication in the bend area are what help stop this from becoming a bigger situation. Every officer involved did a fantastic job.”

