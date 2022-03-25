Advertisement

Fast food restaurant reopens after car crashes into building

A car slammed into a fast-food restaurant in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland,...
A car slammed into a fast-food restaurant in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Subway Restaurant on the 2800 block of Winchester Ave. is back open after a car crashed into it Thursday afternoon.

The building, firefighters tell WSAZ, suffered significant damage.

“All the fire trucks and people around, I just kind of didn’t get involved,” said Perry Adams, who lives at a home behind Subway.

He says he was home when the car went through the front window of the restaurant, but that at the time, he didn’t know what happened.

“I came out the back door there and I wasn’t sure if somebody got sick from eating or what have you, but I didn’t interfere because there was enough people around,” Adams told WSAZ.

Ashland Police and Fire responded to the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says the person who crashed into the building was driving a White Chevy Equinox. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray says nobody was sitting near the window when the crash happened.

“Timing with the way it happened is everything,” Adams said. “Somebody else, other people could have got hurt and killed.”

Adams says because of the heavy fire and police presence, he knew they had the situation under control.

“People who are rescue workers, they need their space, they need you out of the way. They don’t need our input,” Adams told WSAZ. “Maybe if I would have saw it happen, and nobody was there, I probably would have run up there.”

