COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 additional deaths, 87 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 7, 2022, there are currently 324 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Pleasants County, and a 73-year old male from Putnam County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, and a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.

Thursday, West Virginia’s County Alert System map remains green, indicating low infection rates.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

WV DHHR data shows, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

However, with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 recently sparking a new wave of infections across the world and the United States, Gov. Justice continued to urge all West Virginians to be sure to be properly vaccinated and boosted.

”We’ve done a great job recently combating this thing, but we can’t let off the gas now,” Gov. Justice said. “I strongly encourage all West Virginians to make sure you’re vaccinated and fully boosted – especially now that another booster shot is available for everyone 50 and older.”

Right now, 125 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 35 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. There are currently two COVID-19 pediatric patients in the hospital.

Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 88.6%, ICU patients are down 85.3%, and patients on ventilators are down 85.5%.

According to the DHHR, 491,249 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of that population is fully vaccinated and 421,660 West Virginians have received a booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (23), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (4), Logan (5), Marion (9), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (9), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (35), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (1), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (10), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (11), Wyoming (3). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.