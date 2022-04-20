Advertisement

Bicycle theft caught on surveillance camera

The theft happened in broad daylight while Tony Hodge’s family was away at an event Tuesday in Teays Valley.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As warm, breezy weather makes its way to stay, bike rides will be the go-to activity for many children in the neighborhood.

“That’s what they like to do when the weather’s warm -- and it’s getting warmer now,” Tony Hodge said.

While Hodge’s children love to ride bikes, one of his sons is forced to catch another ride after his bike was stolen out of his driveway along Chestnut Street in Hurricane.

“He was devastated,” Hodge said.

The theft happened in broad daylight while Hodge’s family was away at an event Tuesday in Teays Valley.

The family didn’t notice anything missing when they came home that night. However, the next morning was when they knew something was off and contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s a theft that is so much more than a random bike being stolen -- Hodge says it actually belonged to him growing up.

“I mean, we can go and buy him a new bike, and he would certainly be appreciative and he would like that, but that particular bike has very sentimental value to him. We’re very hopeful that’s the one we get back,” Hodge said.

The Putnam County sheriff says the bike is valued at around $1,000.

The family says they’ve driven around to local pawn shops to see if the bike might have been dropped off, but they haven’t had any luck.

Anyone who has any information about where the bike is can contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

