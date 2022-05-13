Advertisement

Herd Stadium Center to open by Fall

Herd Stadium Center is now planned to open a few months later between late summer and early fall.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While plans were originally scheduled for Herd Stadium Center to open in spring of 2022 in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue, setbacks have pushed back that date.

Smoothie King has just been added into the mix of Starbucks, Papa John’s, and Qdoba.

Brent Roswall, co-owner of interstate development, says Herd Stadium Center is now planned to open a few months later between late summer and early fall.

“We had a delay in our steel, delay in our HVC-- which we still don’t have, but we’ll have it very soon. It’s just been one thing after the other,” Roswall said.

As for an update on Tanyard Station, construction is underway for stores including Academy, which is a sporting goods store, PetSmart and Sketchers. Those are planned to open in the fall.

Plans are also in the works for construction to start on a hotel at Tanyard Station sometime in the fall, with the goal of finishing up in 2023.

