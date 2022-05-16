Advertisement

Carrie Underwood announces concert dates

“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
"The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston.

“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.

The tour kicks off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March 17, 2023.

Underwood is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Valentines Day (February 14, 2023).

She will also have stops at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on October 20, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 2, and Nationwide Arena on March 4.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information by tapping here.

