Construction program will pay students while they’re in school

It gets people trained and paid at the same time.
It gets people trained and paid at the same time.(Sarah Bankston/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- “Signing day” has often been associated to high school students signing to play ball at a college.

But, the definition is a little different for certain members of the class of 2022 at South Point High School.

Four of the 99 graduating seniors are getting an opportunity that’ll get them a little bit ahead of the game as they’re set to graduate this Sunday.

It all started when Mount West approached South Point High School about the creation of a utility construction program.

“CJ Hughes really encountered a problem where they struggling to find workers to fill readily available jobs,” said South Point High School Counselor Megan Lemon.

Students in the inaugural program will be making $16 an hour.

<Jacob Morrison/Senior, South Point High School>

“Instead of going to school for four years and having a bunch of debt, I’m going to be making money right off the bat, so it means a lot to me,” said Jacob Morrison, who along with Zach Nance, Cody Berkley, and Ethan Thompson, is part of the Utility Construction Program.

“He wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do, but then he started working at Lowe’s and started getting into some construction side work and what not, so this is perfect for him,” said Gina Montroso, Jacob’s mother. “A four-year college degree is not for everyone. My daughter just graduated from Marshall with a bachelor’s degree and every kid is different and I just think it’s important to give them a lot of options.”

The inaugural program has 20 spots with 8 of those still available.

Tap here to learn more about Mount West’s Utility Construction Program.

Students are set to begin the 11 month program in August.

