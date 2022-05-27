Thursday Greenup tornado touchdown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The spring storm pattern this week had been mainly non-severe until Thursday evening when a brief tornado touched down in Western Greenup County Kentucky.

Showers and thunder squalls passed the region from 5 thru 9 pm with pockets of heavy rain and a few wind gusts. When the storm line moved into Greenup County it create a spike in energy return on Doppler radar. At that point a brief twisting motion in the winds around the parent thunderstorm spun up a short-lived tornado. The funnel touch down lasted only a few minutes along an eight tenths a mile (8 city block) path.

Like so many twisters, this one retreated to the sky quickly but left behind a small swath of damage.

Here is the official storm survey report from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

https://www.weather.gov/rlx/20220526_greenup_tor

