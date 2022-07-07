Advertisement

State police release name of armed man shot, killed by officers

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Thursday afternoon, West Virginia State Police released the identity of the armed man who was shot and killed by officers Wednesday.

Troopers say Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia was shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley.

Jones died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed man leaving the scene of a crash around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones is then accused of stealing a truck. State police report Jones was located by law enforcement at Big Lots in the stolen vehicle.

Troopers say Jones refused to stop and proceeded to lead police on a chase through several counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WSAZ’s sister station WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on Jones as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

