W.Va. to receive $400 million after W.Va. cities, counties settle with major opioid distributors

(wvir)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A landmark settlement has been reached in litigation against the nation’s “Big Three” opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

According to the lawyers of W.Va. cities and counties suing the distributors, the ‘record setting deal’ is for $400 million over 12 years.

Cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by creating a pipeline of pills into the region.

This is a developing story.

