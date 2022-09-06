Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website.

More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills, based on data from 2020, the latest available.

Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the new website compares utility costs county to county, including electricity, gas, and water.

“We’re talking about less efficient heating and cooling systems, windows, doors, and installation and building. As these things get older or if the house is older, that’s where the consumption goes,” said Kenya Stump, the director of the Energy Policy.

Boyd and Pike counties had the most expensive monthly bills in the state, averaging a little more than $147, based on EEC data.

Jefferson County ratepayers had among the lowest electricity bills in the state at about $106 per month.

“I think the message is there are many DIY projects that homeowners can do to help them save,” Stump said.

Kentucky offers grant programs to help consumers save on weatherization projects along with customers’ electric companies.

