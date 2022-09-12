Fatal accident reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a two-vehicle accident in Floyd County, according to Sheriff John Hunt.

The accident happened after 6 a.m. Monday on KY Route 80 at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No word on what caused the accident.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information,

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.