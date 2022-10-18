One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County

(mgn)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a school bus and a truck.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, the driver of the truck passed away following the crash that happened along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

King Coal Highway has been shut down by emergency crews.

The sheriff’s office tells WSAZ.com crews expect the roadway to be blocked for some time.

According to Mingo County Schools, seven students and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Traffic accident (MGN)
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Generic photo.
Kentucky School Report Card data released