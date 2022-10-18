One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a school bus and a truck.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, the driver of the truck passed away following the crash that happened along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

King Coal Highway has been shut down by emergency crews.

The sheriff’s office tells WSAZ.com crews expect the roadway to be blocked for some time.

According to Mingo County Schools, seven students and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

