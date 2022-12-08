KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened December 6 in Pike County.

Troopers say the accident involving two cars happened just before 7 p.m. on Kentucky Route 114 in the Prestonsburg.

According to KSP, a driver in a Dodge pickup crossed the center line hitting a Nissan pickup.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills was pronounced dead at the scene along with a passenger of the Dodge pickup, Carolyn Gibson, 48.

