Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old West Virginia girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.(MissingKids.org)
By Shannon Litton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A child from Ona is missing after being abducted, according to West Virginia State Police.

Authorities say 6-year-old Mila Carf was likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf.

Officials say Shana and Mila may be traveling in a 2014 white, 4-door Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate number 33G 810.

Authorities say Shana Carf likely abducted her 6-year-old daughter, Mila Carf.
Authorities say Shana Carf likely abducted her 6-year-old daughter, Mila Carf.(MissingKids.org)

Police said the child is believed in grave danger and said Shana Carf is a non-custodial mother.

Mila was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes.

She is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see the car, or spot the child or mother, you’re urged to call 911 or West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7778.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen found overnight
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.
Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood
Elderly person victim of carjacking in Charleston
Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Ona

Latest News

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S.
'Triple threat' illnesses swirl around nation
The American soccer reporter died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine...
Wife reveals cause of death for Grant Wahl
A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed a home on Harmons...
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings