Former director arrested for theft of more than $1.5 million

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested on charges related to the theft of more than $1,500,000 from the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority.

On Monday, Jodi Rickard, 57, of Albany, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, aggravated theft of one million five hundred thousand dollars or more, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence and tampering with records.

The investigation was led by the Auditor of State following an anonymous tip regarding theft from the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Rickard, while employed by AMHA, is accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to steal for personal use. The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000.00 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015, through December 9, 2022. The indictment also contains a forfeiture specification of real property due to Rickard using AMHA funds to pay off her mortgage.

The expenditures by Jodi Rickard are alleged to include payments for her personal benefit made to Discover – 72 checks totaling $1,286,659.00; Capital One – 28 checks totaling $261,708.00; and WesBanco – 1 check totaling $34,000.00 used to pay off her mortgage. An additional check was written by Rickard for $16,000.00 to Discover in December of 2022, but payment was stopped before the check cleared.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, it is reported that Rickard took numerous vacations, spending large sums of money during those vacations, installed an in-ground pool, and purchased numerous other material items.

Athens County Prosecuting Attorney, Keller J. Blackburn, stated, “Rickard is accused of violating the public trust to live an extravagant lifestyle from funds designated to helping people with the basic necessity of housing. If convicted, she will face mandatory prison time.”

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, stated, “Prosecutor Blackburn and SIU have a strong track record of working together to ensure justice is served when public officials lie, cheat, or steal from Ohio’s taxpayers. This is just one more example of someone who thought they could outsmart law enforcement, but instead face time behind bars.”

Rickard was taken into custody today by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. She will appear before Judge McCarthy for her arraignment, Tuesday, February 14.

