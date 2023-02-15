Cameron not in support of bill that would prosecute illegal abortion as homicide

Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
By Michael Caldwell and Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he is not supporting House Bill 300. It’s a newly proposed bill where someone could be prosecuted by the state for homicide if they get an abortion illegally.

House Bill 300 was introduced to the Kentucky House of Representatives by Rep. Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, on Tuesday.

Cameron supports prohibiting abortions in the Kentucky but says he does not believe that if someone gets an illegal abortion in the state, then they should be charged with homicide.

That’s according to the statement below that was issued Wednesday by his office:

Yesterday, House Bill 300 was filed, and in my view this legislation strikes the wrong balance. If adopted by the General Assembly, this bill would allow pregnant mothers who have an abortion to be criminally charged and prosecuted with homicide.

While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women. Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges.

Unlike House Bill 300, Kentucky’s current law, the Human Life Protection Act, appropriately values the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child and does not permit the prosecution of pregnant mothers.

It’s my hope that the men and women of our General Assembly will not pass House Bill 300.

In Kentucky, almost all abortions are banned.

