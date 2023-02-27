Strong winds and selected area Tornado Watch

Tornado watch skirts WSAZ area
Threatening spring skies
Threatening spring skies(Source: cNews/Kayla Yon)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s springtime weather in February across the area and with that comes the normal warming temperatures, stronger winds and afternoon squalls of the season. This Monday afternoon that pattern also means the second tornado watch of the month. This time it is a small sliver of Ohio well north and west of Huntington-Charleston that is at risk.

While that severe weather risk is most prominent from Cincinnati to Dayton and Columbus, everyone will experience some gusty rains this afternoon and a windswept evening. Gusts could top to 40-50 miles per hour in any location whether during or after a shower/squall passes.

If you live in the Scioto Valley technically you are under a tornado watch as issued by the National Weather Service until 6pm. Check out this video for a detailed look at the afternoon-evening weather.

