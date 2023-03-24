Hurricane plans ribbon cutting for new fire, rescue station

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Hurricane will officially cut the ribbon on the new Hurricane Fire & Rescue Station on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

The station is located at 1 Rescue Way which is just off Midland Trail past Hurricane Bridge Park.

Mayor Scott Edwards, members of Hurricane City Council, and City administration will be at the event to celebrate this momentous occasion in the City.

A community open house is scheduled for later in April.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.