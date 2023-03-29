Utility work scheduled on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Fiber optic cable installation on the Catlettsburg-Kenova (US 60) bridge in Boyd County will require daily flagged traffic over the next several weeks.

Beginning Monday, April 3, the US 60 bridge between Kentucky and West Virginia will be reduced to one lane each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Flaggers will alternate all traffic across the bridge, one direction at a time, during those work hours.

Because of US 60′s heavy traffic – as many as 8,000 vehicles use it in Catlettsburg each day – backups and delays are expected.

Drivers should adjust travel plans accordingly or seek alternate routes, especially during the morning and afternoon commute.

Contractors will remove construction barrels and cones daily, and traffic will return to normal during evening and overnight hours.

The work is being done by contractors under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.

