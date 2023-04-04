Crash closes I-77 South

Crash closes I-77 South
Crash closes I-77 South(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer late Monday night has closed Interstate 77 South in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say one northbound lane is also closed.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a semi hauling steel, as well as one other vehicle. It was reported around 10:40 p.m.

One person suffered injuries, but the extent is unavailable now.

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating the crash.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video
High winds brought downed power lines in Cross Lanes on Saturday afternoon.
Shelter-in-place lifted for some AEP customers
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
(Source: MGN)
Thousands in the region without power
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the road to be closed for several hours.
Portion of US-23 closed

Latest News

Time for some of those fabled April showers
First Warning Weather
After hearing concerns, a supervisor with KMX Painting says one lane in each direction of the...
Bridge connecting Huntington and Chesapeake to remain open during project
After hearing concerns, a supervisor with KMX Painting says one lane in each direction of the...
6th Street Bridge to remain open during cleaning & painting project
Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant
Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant