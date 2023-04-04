Crash closes I-77 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer late Monday night has closed Interstate 77 South in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say one northbound lane is also closed.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a semi hauling steel, as well as one other vehicle. It was reported around 10:40 p.m.

One person suffered injuries, but the extent is unavailable now.

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating the crash.

Other details are unavailable now.

