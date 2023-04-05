Ambulance overturns during crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are on the scene of an accident involving an ambulance on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Iowa Street and 7th Avenue in Charleston.

The impact of the crash sent the ambulance on its side.

The intersection was blocked by first responders Wednesday morning.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.