NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado touches down in Louisville; 1 person believed dead

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
Storm damage in the Louisville area.(Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early preliminary reports from the National Weather Service state an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newburg area of Louisville during Wednesday night’s storms.

NWS said the tornado touched down close to Bishop Lane and that survey was ongoing at this time.

Officials believe one person has died from the storms in the Dixie Highway area in southern Louisville.

Maximum wind gusts during Wednesday night’s storms are being reported at around 79 miles per hour.

There have been multiple reports of wind damage in Jefferson County, including power lines being blown down on Fern Valley Road, a semi overturned due to high winds on the Gene Snyder Freeway and multiple residents displaced due to damage at an apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Additional reports from the NWS are expected as more damage is surveyed.

This is a developing story.

