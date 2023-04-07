Mobile home explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An explosion at a mobile home in Mingo County on March 29 sent a woman to the hospital with severe burns.

Her daughter, Amanda May, identifies her as Sandra (Kay) Coleman.

May said her mom is someone always laughing, always has a smile on her face and a person who loves her family.

“She loved everybody,” May said. “There wasn’t anybody usually that she came across that she didn’t care if she was a good person.”

Kermit Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Williamson said it only took them a few minutes to get to the mobile home, but by the time they did, Coleman was covered in burns.

“She had third-degree burns on probably 21-22% of her body,” he said. “Second-degree burns on pretty much the rest of her body. It was bad. She was, she’s burnt bad.”

Williamson said the explosion was so powerful, it sent glass from the trailer into the baseball field parking lot across the street.

May said the doctor told her due to the injuries her mother has suffered, it’s unlikely her mom will be able to leave the hospital.

“She’s holding her own right now, but we know it’s just a matter of time,” she said. “The last nine days have been horrific. I mean, there’s so many questions.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating but said an update isn’t expected until at least Monday.

For now, May is focusing on the time she has left with her mom.

“I told her last night, ‘I was like Mom, if you have to go, just go ahead and go,’ because I want her to be at peace,” she said. “I don’t want her to suffer anymore.”

