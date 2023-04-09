Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Police Department officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening in Nitro.

Officers said it happened just before midnight at the Par Mar store on Fourth Street.

Officers said one of the three suspects did show a pistol.

The three suspects appeared to have taken items from the store and placed them into backpacks before exiting through the rear door, according to officers.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nitro Police.

Anyone with information for investigators may call Nitro Police at 304-729-8071 or email Ptlm. B. R. Boggess, the investigating officer, by email.

