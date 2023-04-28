UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for man in relation to Beartown Murder

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are searching for Kenneth Alan Stout, 62, of West Virginia, in connection to the first-degree murder of Barbara Baker, 54.

Baker’s body was found on April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road in McDowell County. Baker is from the Jolo area and worked at a local convenience store. According to law enforcement, Baker and Stout were previously in a “domestic relationship.”

Stout also has a criminal record. He was previously arrested for domestic violence charges.

“Stout is known by local law enforcement to be considered dangerous,” James Muncy, McDowell County Sheriff said at a press conference at the United States in Charleston, West Virginia. “He has made threats that he will not go back to jail. This case is still fluid and any assistance the public can provide will be greatly appreciated.”

On Friday, Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia said they will not stop until Stout is apprehended.

“The United States Marshal Service has made this a major case, therefore it’s a priority and Mr. Stout, if you’re out there, we will find you.”

Baylous and Muncy say they cannot know for sure if Stout is armed but that he should be considered so at all times. He was last seen in the area of Dillion County, South Carolina, on Interstate 95 North and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Florida; Bristol, Tennessee; and the Kingsland, Georgia area.

Stout is described as a white man, 5′7″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, though he is mostly bald, and brown eyes. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Stout.

Anyone with information on Stout’s current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App. Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or tips can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

