High school baseball player collapses on field

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Chesapeake High School Panthers baseball player collapsed Friday night on the field, according to a Facebook post from Chesapeake Panthers Baseball.

“Parents, players, friends and community help keep those prayers going,” the post states.

No other details are available, including about the player’s condition, but we’re working to get more information.

